American rapper Bhad Bhabie has announced headline shows in Australia around her appearances at Groovin The Moo 2020. Find her full list of tour dates below.

The artist born Danielle Bregoli will perform a headline show in Auckland before heading to Australia for Groovin The Moo, the regional festival which takes place over three weekends in April and May.

In between her appearances at Groovin The Moo, Bhad Bhabie will headline her own shows at Melbourne’s 170 Russell on April 30, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on May 6 and Sydney’s Metro Theatre on May 7.

Frontier Touring members’ pre-sale for Bhad Bhabie’s headline shows begins next Monday, February 24. General sale begins Thursday, February 27. Find more info here. On the other hand, tickets for Groovin The Moo are already available.

Bhad Bhabie is one of the hip hop artists on the Groovin The Moo lineup, which was announced on February 10. Others include Maxo Kream, YBN Cordae and AJ Tracey, all three of whom have announced headline tours of their own around the festival.

Before she began her rap career as Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli shot to viral fame as a guest on the Dr. Phil show, where she coined the phrase “Cash me outside, how bout dah”. She made her musical debut in 2017 with the singles ‘These Heaux’ and ‘Hi Bich’, and released her debut full-length album ‘15’ in 2018.

Bhad Bhabie’s Australia tour dates are:

Wayville, Groovin The Moo (April 24)

Canberra, Groovin The Moo (25)

Bunbury, Groovin The Moo (26)

Melbourne, 170 Russell (30)

Bendigo, Groovin The Moo (May 2)

Townsville, Groovin The Moo (3)

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (6)

Sydney, Metro Theatre (7)

Maitland, Groovin The Moo (9)

