BIBI and Becky G go on a drive in new ‘Amigos’ music video

South Korean singer BIBI and Latin pop artist Becky G have teamed up for a new single titled ‘Amigos’.

The ‘Amigos’ visual features the duo taking a drive to a house party together, where they lounge by the pool, singing to the sensual new track. As the sun goes down, they take the party to a bonfire, dancing and driving figure-eights.

The new song features Becky G singing in Spanish before BIBI joins in her native Korean. The pair then go on to perform in Spanish and English together. “I know we had a good time / And you always want more / But if my boyfriend calls me / We’re just friends, nothing more,” they sing on the chorus.

‘Amigos’ marks Becky G’s second K-pop collaboration following the release of ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ with BTS’ J-Hope in 2019. The pair went on to perform the song together during the latter’s Lollapalooza set last year.

The new track is BIBI’s first music since she dropped her songs ‘Hongdae R&B’ and ‘Hangang Gongwon’ in August. Those two tracks followed the release of her debut studio album ‘Lowlife Princess: Noir’, which arrived last November.

