BIBI drops new remix of ‘The Weekend’, featuring 347aidan

BIBI has released a brand-new remix of her 88rising collaboration ‘The Weekend’, teaming up with rising Canadian artist 347aidan.

The new version of ‘The Weekend’ includes a new sung-spoken verse from 347aidan, who also harmonises with BIBI on the chorus. The remix dropped alongside a lyric video for song, featuring different photographs of the two musicians together. “So weekends past / Now where you at / Where you go / Could you call me back,” 347aidan sing-raps on the newly-added verse.

Advertisement

The 347aidan-assisted remix of ‘The Weekend’ comes shortly after a new official music video for the song had dropped earlier this week. The disco-tinged track was released under 88rising, and is set to appear on the label’s forthcoming ‘Head In The Clouds 3’ collaborative album.

The singer and 88rising had previously partnered up with Samsung to create a “fun mode” music video for the song upon its release in October. That clip had featured BIBI strutting through the streets of Seoul, decorated with dynamic AR outfits along with shots of some of her fans “best looks”, handpicked by the singer herself.

Last month, BIBI joined the line-up at 88rising’s prolific Head In The Clouds festival, marking the star’s first overseas live show. “I thought it was a scam,” the singer said of the first time she had received a phone call from the label to perform at the festival. “I feel too lucky. I almost feel terrified. Like, I’m almost terrified of the luck I have right now. But I love it! I really love it.”