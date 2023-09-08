Love is messy in BIBI’s new music video for ‘Hongdae R&B’

South Korean singer BIBI has released a visual for her new song ‘Hongdae R&B’.

The ‘Hongdae R&B’ music video captures the messiness of love, focusing on lovers performing an abstrance dance routine in an alley. Later, BIBI strolls through the same alley on a busy night, as people around her dance, have conversations and take photos on their nights out.

“It’s ruined, it’s ruined, thrown away / Just like me, just like you / A toothless neighbourhood / A high price for no reason / Just like me, oh oh,” she sings on the chorus of ‘Hongdae R&B’.

‘Hongdae R&B’ was released alongside ‘Hangang Gongwon’ on August 31, alongside a music video for the latter. The two songs marked BIBI’s first music release since April, when she dropped the promotional single ‘I Am Shampoo’ with Korean haircare brand Just As I Am.

Prior to this, the singer’s last music had been her first studio album ‘Lowlife Princess: Noir’, which was released last November with the lead single ‘BIBI Vengeance’. Named one of NME Asia’s 25 best Asian albums of 2022, the record also included the singles ‘Animal Farm’, ‘Motospeed 24’, ‘Sweet Sorrow of Mother’ and ‘JOTTO’.

In addition to her music career, BIBI also made her acting debut in the 2021 horror film Whispering Corridors 6: The Humming, and has gone on to act in films like Phantom and Hopeless, both released earlier this year. BIBI will also star in Disney+’s crime-thriller series The Worst of Evil, which premieres later this month.