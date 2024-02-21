BIBI enlists (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon and Choi Yena for ‘Sugar Rush’ music video

South Korean singer BIBI has released the music video for ‘Sugar Rush’, featuring appearances by (G)I-DLE‘s Soyeon and Choi Yena.

In the clip, BIBI performs the song in a colourful, candy-covered set, while wearing outfits that resemble sweet confectioneries. Meanwhile, Choi Yena and (G)I-DLE rapper Soyeon make special cameos as controllers of a claw machine that feed BIBI candies.

“I’m sweet, like candy / You could look don’t touch / Don’t try to get handsy / You get sugar rush,” BIBI sings on the chorus of ‘Sugar Rush’. The song was originally released on on February 13 as part of her special single album ‘Bam Yang Gang’.

BIBI previously also dropped a music video for ‘Bam Yang Gang’, a Valentine’s Day song that takes its title from a Korean snack made of chestnuts and red beans. It is also a collaboration between BIBI and Jang Ki-ha, who composed, wrote and arranged the track.

The release of the ‘Bam Yang Gang’ single album notably marks BIBI’s first music of 2024, as well as her first since she collaborated with Latin pop artist Becky G in November last year on the single ‘Amigos’. The song was performed in three languages: Korean, Spanish and English.