Bicep announce headline Australian tour for January 2023

Belfast electronic duo Bicep have announced a trio of Australian headline shows early next year to coincide with their upcoming summer festival appearances.

Andrew Ferguson and Matthew McBriar will play a show at the Forum in Melbourne on January 3, continuing along to the Tivoli in Brisbane on January 6 and wrapping up the run at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on January 10.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (October 7) at 9am local time, with a pre-sale kicking off tomorrow (October 6) at 9am you can register for here.

In addition to their headline dates, Bicep will also be performing as part of the line-ups for Victoria’s Beyond the Valley festival over the New Year’s Eve period, Field Day in Sydney on New Year’s Day 2023, and Wildlands in Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide. At all three festivals, Bicep will share stages with the likes of Kaytranada, Denzel Curry, Diplo, Honey Dijon, Aitch, Tkay Maidza, Ninajirachi and many more.

During the 2021 BRIT Awards, Bicep told NME they had been readying a “full, big audio-visual live show” that was “quite bespoke”. Ferguson elaborated: “We actually have had the time to work on it: amazing screens, synced visuals, but also playing it completely live. We’ve spent the past year just trying to program it so it’s actually performed live, and make everything as fluid as possible.”

Since Bicep last toured Australia, the duo have released their second album, 2021’s ‘Isles’. In a four-star review, NME called the album proof “few other artists can conjure up… moments of patiently rapturous rave ecstasy quite so artfully”.

In June, Bicep shared their first new music for the year, a reworking of 2021 fan favourite ‘Meli (I)’ titled ‘Meli (II)’ that added heady electronic percussion to the previously beatless track.