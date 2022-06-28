Bicep release new version of fan-favourite ‘Meli (I)’ and unveil details of huge London show

Bicep have released a new version of fan-favourite ‘Meli (I)’ called ‘Meli (II)’ and have unveiled details of a huge new London show.

The new single is a 4×4 live-reworking of the beatless “Meli (I)” from their ‘Isles Deluxe’ release last year.

Speaking about the re-working of the original track, the band said: “’Meli (I)’ was a beatless track on ‘Isles Deluxe’. Truth be told we just couldn’t get a drum version right in the studio throughout the pandemic, there were many failed demo versions whilst we were working on ‘Isles’, it just never felt like it worked.

“We always knew there was room for this version though, hence naming the original ‘Meli (I)’. ‘Meli (II)’ was formed slowly on the road. Each week we changed the drums a bit, the structure and generally allowed the crowd to inform the process. It was great to grow the track in this way, it felt like a very organic way of working.”

The duo will also perform their biggest UK show to date at Alexandra Palace on December 3, with tickets for the gig on sale here from Friday July 1.

At the weekend, Bicep closed out Glastonbury Festival by headlining on West Holts stage on Sunday (June 26).

Reviewing their last album, NME said: “While many in the electronic scene have attempted to imitate Bicep’s signature sound, nobody builds melancholy into colourful trance and techno quite like these Irish mates.

“As they prove across ‘Isles’’ 10 intricately-crafted tracks (which were whittled down from more than 150 demos), few other artists can conjure up these much-missed moments of patiently rapturous rave ecstasy quite so artfully.”