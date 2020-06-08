Biffy Clyro added to Download Festival’s ‘Download TV’ line-up

Biffy Clyro‘s 2017 Download Festival headline set has been added to the line-up for the festival’s upcoming ‘Download TV’ online event, which will be broadcast this weekend.

Download are staging a virtual festival online this weekend (June 12-14) after the 2020 edition of the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

‘Download TV’ will screen over 20 hours of classic sets from festivals gone by throughout the weekend, including past shows by the virtual event’s “headliners” Iron Maiden, Kiss and System Of A Down.

Biffy have joined a line-up that also includes the likes of Korn, Deftones, Babymetal, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Creeper, The Offspring, Funeral For A Friend, The Darkness, Bowling For Soup and more.

On Friday (June 12), ‘Download TV’ will play host to a world exclusive premiere from the late Chester Bennington’s previous band Grey Daze.

Sets can only be watched at the time of broadcast, with daytime programming set to be streamed simultaneously on Download’s Facebook, Twitter and Twitch accounts.

The 4.5 hours of evening coverage on each of ‘Download TV”s three days will then be shown exclusively on the Download YouTube channel.

You can see a full list of the artists who will be featured on ‘Download TV’ below.

Kiss

Iron Maiden

System Of A Down

Alestorm

Alter Bridge

Amaranthe

Babymetal

Baroness

Biffy Clyro

Black Futures

Black Veil Brides

Bowling For Soup

Bury Tomorrow

Bush

Cemetery Sun

Creeper

Deftones

Dinosaur Pile-Up

Disturbed

Employed To Serve

Fozzy

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Funeral For A Friend

Gojira

Grey Daze

Higher Power

Holding Absence

Killswitch Engage

Korn

Lacuna Coil

Loathe

Mastodon

Milk Teeth

Motionless In White

NXT UK

Periphery

Poppy

Powerwolf

Skillet

Steel Panther

Stone Broken

The Darkness

The Hara

The Offspring

The Pretty Reckless

The Wildhearts

Theory

Those Damn Crows

Twin Temple

Volbeat

Wage War

Wayward Sons

Download Festival will return to Donington Park in 2021 from June 4-6.