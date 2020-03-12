Biffy Clyro have announced details of an Australian tour to celebrate their new album ‘A Celebration Of Endings‘. Full dates and ticket details are below.

Having shared launch single ‘Instant History‘ and the follow-up ‘End Of’ from their Rich Costey-produced eighth album (due on May 15), the Scottish trio have now confirmed that they’ll be hitting the road for shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in January 2021.

Speaking to NME about what to expect from the tour, frontman Simon Neil said that fans should await “a spectacle”.

“The ‘Ellipsis’ tour was one of my favourite stage productions,” Neil told NME. “You could have just as easily been at a techno show. Sometimes rock bands can just be a little too scared that it needs to be sweaty and dirty. Do whatever the fuck you want. As long as you’re being yourself.

“The best live shows of the last 10 years have been EDM shows – they’re the ones who are visually pushing things forwards. I want our show to be the best thing you’ve ever fucking seen.”

Fans can pre-order the album and find more tour details on Biffy Clyro’s official website.

Biffy Clyro’s Australia tour dates are:

Brisbane, Tivoli Theatre (January 14, 2021)

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (15)

Melbourne, Forum Theatre (16)

We're excited to announce shows in the UK, Europe and Australia for 2020/21. Pre-order 'A Celebration of Endings’ from… Posted by Biffy Clyro on Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Last year, Biffy Clyro dropped the surprise soundtrack album ‘Balance Not Symmetry’ – which they say cleared the decks for them to progress with an experimental new sound as they looked outwards lyrically for the first time.

“The whole album represents us as a band and society as a whole,” frontman Simon Neil told NME. “We need to learn from the good, the bad and the ugly. We can make a better world for everyone. That sounds so fucking drippy, but it’s within our power. There are good people in the world. We have a song on the album called ‘The Champ’ that talks about “the grey man’s curse”. So often, decent people don’t pipe up. Empty vessels make the most noise. It doesn’t reflect what’s going on in any situation.”

He continued: “It’s the first record where I’m looking outwards a little bit more. I’m normally very personal with what I write, but in this day and age it’s impossible to not be affected by these things that are constantly happening and infiltrating every aspect of all of our lives.”