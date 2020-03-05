Biffy Clyro drop blistering new track ‘End Of’ and announce details of new album ‘A Celebration Of Endings’

Biffy Clyro have shared their huge new single ‘End Of’ to announce details of their new album, ‘A Celebration Of Endings’.

Having revealed the title of their eighth studio album earlier this week after sharing launch single ‘Instant History‘, Biffy have now confirmed that the Rich Costey-produced ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ will arrive on May 15. A UK headline tour will be announced shortly and fans can gain access to a pre-sale by pre-ordering the album here.

A departure from the electronica-tinged ‘Instant History’, ‘End Of’ is a rush of Biffy’s famed madcap breakneck math-rock.

The tracklist for ‘A Brief History Of Endings’ is:

‘North Of No South’

‘The Champ’

‘Weird Leisure’

‘Tiny Indoor Fireworks’

‘Worst Type Of Best Possible’

‘Space’

‘End Of’

‘Instant History’

‘The Pink Limit’

‘Opaque’

‘Cop Syrup’

“The whole album represents us as a band and society as a whole,” frontman Simon Neil told NME. “We need to learn from the good, the bad and the ugly. We can make a better world for everyone. That sounds so fucking drippy, but it’s within our power. There are good people in the world. We have a song on the album called ‘The Champ’ that talks about “the grey man’s curse”. So often, decent people don’t pipe up. Empty vessels make the most noise. It doesn’t reflect what’s going on in any situation.”

He continued: “It’s the first record where I’m looking outwards a little bit more. I’m normally very personal with what I write, but in this day and age it’s impossible to not be affected by these things that are constantly happening and infiltrating every aspect of all of our lives.”

Biffy Clyro will perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee in May.