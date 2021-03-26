Biffy Clyro say a “sister record” to ‘A Celebration of Endings’ is “taking shape”

Biffy Clyro have revealed that they’re hard at work on a “sister record” to ‘A Celebration Of Endings’.

The Scottish rock titans revealed on social media that they are set to follow up their 2020 LP with a new record that currently has the initials ‘RMV’. While they’re yet to reveal what those three mysterious letters actually stand for, they added that the record is “taking shape” and “getting serious”.

A photo shared to their Twitter account also showed the trio – Simon Neil, James Johnston and Ben Johnston – hard at work in the recording studio.

