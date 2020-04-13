Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil has performed an unreleased new song on a Facebook live-stream – watch footage below.

Neil revealed that the new song, called ‘Holy Water’, won’t appear on the band’s upcoming album ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, but said it “feels very appropriate at this moment in time.”

Last month, Biffy Clyro revealed that they will perform live on their Facebook page every Friday, taking requests and raising money for NHS charities.

Advertisement

Watch the frontman play new song ‘Holy Water’ as part of the most recent live stream below.

Simon wanted to share a song with everyone that is not on a “Celebration of Endings’ but feels very appropriate at this… Posted by Biffy Clyro on Sunday, April 12, 2020

The band were set to release ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ on May 15, but last month they announced the record had been pushed back to August 14 due to the continued coronavirus crisis.

“With all of the turmoil and anxiety that the coronavirus situation is causing everyone’s lives, we decided that it would have felt wrong to have continued with our original release plan,” the band said when announcing the delay of their ninth album.

Speaking to NME about the new album earlier this year, Neil said the new record “represents us as a band and society as a whole.”

“We need to learn from the good, the bad and the ugly. We can make a better world for everyone. That sounds so fucking drippy, but it’s within our power. There are good people in the world.”

Advertisement

So far, the band have shared singles ‘Instant History’ and ‘End Of’ from ‘A Celebration Of Endings’.

See NME’s deep-dive into some of the live-streamed concerts put on by musicians in the last few weeks here.