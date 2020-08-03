Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil: “I tried to enter Eurovision once”

Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil has admitted that he once tried to enter the Eurovision Song Contest.

The frontman said he made a bid to enter the contest with his side project Marmaduke Duke.

He told The Sunday Times: “I have another band called Marmaduke Duke, and we did actually try entering Eurovision. You have to dream big.”

Advertisement

Speaking about how he came to love the show after watching it on acid 18 years ago, Neil added: “I wasted an evening watching the Eurovision Song Contest. Eighteen years ago a friend and I took some acid and watched Eurovision, and it was one of the greatest nights of my life.

“The universe opened up to me. I got it, I realised how tongue-in-cheek the whole thing is, and now I waste a night each year watching Eurovision.”

Earlier today (August 3), Biffy Clyro were confirmed to headline next year’s Download Festival alongside Kiss and System Of A Down on June 4-6, 2021

The band also recently shared new track ‘Weird Leisure’ from their forthcoming A Celebration Of Endings’, which is due out on August 14.

It follows the release of previous album tracks ‘Instant History’ and ‘Tiny Indoor Fireworks’.

Advertisement

Speaking about ‘Weird Leisure’ in a recent NME cover feature, Neil said: “That’s a song about one of my oldest friends. He just chose the wrong path and got himself into a really tricky situation where his world closed in. He’d want help and you’d try to help, but then a week later you’re back to square one.

“Fortunately he’s in a good place now and on his way out of the darkness. I love this guy so much, but – fucking hell – he’s put me through some shit.”

To mark the release of ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, Biffy are set to play a special livestreamed show from an unnamed iconic Glasgow venue on August 15.

The livestreamed show comes as the band recently postponed all their planned 2020 tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Neil also recently revealed that a long-awaited new album from Marmaduke Duke is nearing completion.