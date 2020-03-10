Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil was warned about hearing loss by The Who

Biffy Clyro‘s Simon Neil has revealed how he suffers from hearing loss, after The Who previously warned the band about the volume of their live shows.

Speaking to Phil Taggart’s Slacker podcast, the Biffy frontman revealed: “I do have problems with my ears now.

“When we played with The Who, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend took real exception to the volume of my guitars. To be fair they found out the hard way why you shouldn’t be that loud.”

The Who – comprised of Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend – warned the band for a second occasion when they played T in The Park.

“On two separate occasions the same summer we got told by The Who that the noise was outrageous,” said Neil.

“For a few months I was like, ‘We’re too loud for The Who.'”

Neil’s comments after Biffy shared their huge new single ‘End Of’ and announced details of their new album, ‘A Celebration Of Endings’.

Having revealed the title of their eighth studio album earlier this week after sharing launch single ‘Instant History‘, Biffy have now confirmed that the Rich Costey-produced ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ will arrive on May 15. A UK headline tour will be announced shortly and fans can gain access to a pre-sale by pre-ordering the album here.

“The whole album represents us as a band and society as a whole,” frontman Simon Neil told NME. “We need to learn from the good, the bad and the ugly. We can make a better world for everyone. That sounds so fucking drippy, but it’s within our power.”

The band will also perform at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee in May.