G-Dragon reveals he is working on a new album

K-pop soloist and Big Bang member G-Dragon has shed light on his plans for 2023, revealing that he is currently working on a new album.

On January 1, the 34-year-old singer and rapper dropped a surprise video discussing his plans for 2023, which include an upcoming album. The new clip began with G-Dragon greeting his fans, adding that while 2022 had been quiet for him, he had spent much of the year “recharging”.

“I plan on meeting you guys through various activities,” he said of his 2023 plans. “I’m preparing an album too. I’ll make sure to bring some good news to you guys in the new year.”

G-Dragon later performed a customary bow to the camera, and ended the video after expressing his well wishes to fans for the new year. “Good job everyone for last year, you did really well. I wish you health in 2023, and may the new year bring you more luck. Let’s soar once again in the new year,” said the musician.

G-Dragon’s forthcoming album will mark his first solo work since releasing his eponymous EP ‘Kwon Ji Yong’ (his birth name) back in 2017, led by the single ‘Untitled, 2014’. The veteran musician’s last release was the 2022 Big Bang single ‘Still Life’, which was their first release in over four years.

Last week, YG Entertainment shared the Big Bang members Taeyang and Daesung had left the agency following the expiration of their contracts. The former has since signed with YG subsidiary The Black Label, while the latter has not revealed his next steps. G-Dragon is now the only Big Bang member to remain under the agency.