Big Bang’s Taeyang to collaborate with BTS’ Jimin on new single ‘Vibe’

Big Bang singer Taeyang will join forces with BTS‘ Jimin on the single ‘Vibe’, due out next week.

The Black Label made the announcement earlier today (January 4) via Taeyang’s official social media channels, revealing both the title of the song and its release date of January 13 at 2pm KST. It also shared the first visual for the release, which features both Taeyang and Jimin posing on a yellow-hued set.

The release of ‘Vibe’ will mark the Big Bang vocalist’s first solo music in nearly six years. Taeyang’s most recent work as a soloist was his 2017 record ‘White Night’, which featured lead single ‘Darling’ as well as ‘Tonight’, a B-side featuring Zico. ‘Vibe’ will also mark his first release under new management – the Big Bang member announced his move to The Black Label just last week after his contract with longtime label YG Entertainment expired.

For Jimin, his appearance on ‘Vibe’ will mark his first solo music venture since BTS announced in June last year a pause on group activities for members to focus on solo pursuits. This also makes him the group’s latest member to officially branch out on his own – the most recent solo BTS release being RM’s official solo debut with ‘Indigo’ last month.

In a five-star review of the record, NME’s Rhian Daly described ‘Indigo’ as “an album that feels unperturbed by current trends and sounds most likely to score a hit, instead focusing on building its own inimitable world”.

Meanwhile, Jimin’s bandmate Jungkook managed to amass over 100million streams on Spotify with his latest solo single ‘Dreamers’ only 35 days after release, making it the fastest song by a South Korean soloist to achieve the milestone. The track was released as a cut from the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s original soundtrack in November last year, and was first premiered by Jungkook himself alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi at the World Cup opening ceremony prior to the studio version’s release.