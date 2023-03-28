Big Bang’s Taeyang to release new music in April, his label confirms

Big Bang member Taeyang will be releasing new music next month, The Black Label has confirmed.

On March 28, several South Korean news outlets reported that the K-pop idol would be releasing a new solo album in April, citing industry insiders.

His agency The Black Label has since confirmed the reports, saying that the singer will release a solo record next month, per EDaily. However, it also noted that “nothing [regarding the release] has been decided in detail yet.”

The upcoming release will be Taeyang’s first since January this year, when he released the collaborative single ‘Vibe’ with BTS’ Jimin. That song had marked the Big Bang member’s first solo music in over six years, following 2017’s ‘White Night’.

In a previous interview with NME, the idol shared that he was “looking forward to collaborating with other artists in my next project”, teasing that “there will be an album in the future”.

Last December, The Black Label announced that Taeyang had signed an exclusive contract with them following his departure from long-time agency YG Entertainment, the parent company of The Black Label.

“After working together as producer and artist for a long time, Teddy and Taeyang, will be starting anew at The Black Label based on their mutual trust in one another with music,” the agency said at the time.

YG Entertainment had also shared the news, emphasising that “there is no change in the fact that Taeyang is a Big Bang member and part of the YG Family.”