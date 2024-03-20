Watch Big Bang members Taeyang and Daesung reunite on stage

Big Bang singer Taeyang joined bandmate Daesung on stage during the latter’s fan meeting event this past weekend.

Both of Daesung’s Big Bang bandmates G-Dragon and Taeyang attended the singer’s second and final showing of his solo fanmeeting concert at the Blue Square Hall in Seoul, South Korea, held on the evening of March 17.

G-Dragon was spotted watching the show among the audience, while Taeyang joined Daesung on stage for a performance of several Big Bang songs as well as the former’s hit solo song ‘Eyes, Nose, Lips’.

Taeyang and G-Dragon’s public appearance at Daesung’s show marked the band’s first public reunion in years. Big Bang last released music as a full band in April 2022 with the single ‘Still Life’, their first release in four years, and featured vocals from members Taeyang, Daesung, G-Dragon and T.O.P.

영배 링가링가 깜짝공연 하고 있을때 지용이도 열심히 따라부르면서 영배 응원중이였음 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ😻🫶 pic.twitter.com/BwBfhm7fxL — 쥐 (@G_0818__) March 17, 2024

Having originally debuted as a five-piece, former member Seungri left the group and their longtime agency YG Entertainment in 2019 after finding himself at the centre of the Burning Sun scandal. Meanwhile, rapper T.O.P left the band last year, making Big Bang a three-piece.

In December last year, Daesung released his first music as a solo musician in over six years with the single ‘It Flows’. The song is a remake of Lee Han-chul’s song of the same name, originally released in 2012.

Its release was also his first music release since he signed with a new label, R&D Company, in April following the expiration of his contract with longtime agency YG Entertainment last year. Since then, Daesung and R&D Company have established a subdivision called D-LABLE to manage the singer’s activities.