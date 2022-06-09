Big Bang’s T.O.P spotted reportedly filming a music video in New York

Big Bang member T.O.P was spotted reportedly filming a music video in Manhattan, New York recently, sparking speculations of a solo comeback.

Earlier this week, South Korean news outlet The Fact shared several photos of the South Korean musician in various locations around Manhattan accompanied by a filming crew, reporting that the photos of T.O.P were taken sometime in mid-May.

The outlet also claimed that the filming had taken place with strict security measures in place, but quoted local staff as saying that the filming was for an “experimental piece of work that harmonises film, music and art”.

In the same report, The Fact quoted a separate unnamed inside source, who claimed that the filming was done for a “large-scale comeback project”, as translated by South Korean news publication SBS News.

“It’s hard to disclose specific details, but we are preparing this content as part of a large-scale comeback project that T.O.P has been preparing with his global partners,” the insider said. “The content will depict T.O.P with his many identities ― including a singer, an actor and as a human being.”

While neither T.O.P nor his representatives have yet to respond to the reports, the purported “comeback project” may mark the rapper’s first since he left longtime label YG Entertainment in February. His recent appearance in New York also follows an interview in March where the idol said he had plans to release his debut solo album soon.

Meanwhile, Big Bang – completed by G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung – released ‘Still Life’ in April, their first new music in four years. Despite remaining as a member of the boyband following his departure from YG Entertainment, T.O.P has since hinted that the ‘Still Life’ might be the final release to feature him for the foreseeable future.