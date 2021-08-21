Big Boi and Sleepy Brown announce joint album release date, share new song ‘The Big Sleep Is Over’

OutKast’s Big Boi and longtime collaborator Sleepy Brown have announced a September release for their joint album, ‘The Big Sleepover’.

The album – which the duo first announced back in 2019 – will land on September 3 via Purple Ribbon/HITCO. Alongside the news of its release date, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown shared a new track set to appear on the record: a vibe-heavy thumper titled ‘The Big Sleep Is Over’.

Take a look at the animated music video for ‘The Big Sleep Is Over’ below:

An effervescent, dancehall-inspired tune, featuring a guest spot from Jamaican artist Kay-I, ‘The Big Sleep Is Over’ comes as the fifth single to be released from ‘The Big Sleepover’, following ‘Intentions’ (featuring CeeLo Green), ‘Can’t Sleep’, ‘Lower Case’ (featuring Run The Jewels rapper Killer Mike) and ‘We The Ones’ (featuring Mike and Big Rube).

In contrast to its buoyant, upbeat sound and lighthearted visuals, ‘The Big Sleep Is Over’ is a sharp declaration of Big Boi and Sleepy Brown’s fierceness, the former kicking it off with a notably sharp verse: “I make fantasy reality, so bitch, get out the way / I’m perfection personified on the first take / Jedi rap shit, I was blessed with on my birthday / Check my track record, I sit back and attack shit in the worst way.”

Later this month, OutKast will release a 25th anniversary edition of their second studio album, ’ATLiens’, featuring previously unreleased instrumental versions of the tracks. In June, Big Boi made The Dungeon – the house in which OutKast recorded many of their early hits – available to rent on Airbnb.