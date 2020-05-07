Big Day Out founder says “test event” would be needed to restart music festivals

Big Day Out founder Ken West has penned an open letter about the state of the Australian music industry amid the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting a “test event” would be local music festivals’ best chance of proceeding.

In the letter, originally published by The Music, the industry veteran reflected at length on his pioneering history as a festival organiser and predicted the likely order of opening in the arts sector.

“The best chance a major festival would have to get a green light would be as a test event,” West said.

“It might require everyone entering to be registered, COVID-tested and have the app to see if it works on a large scale. Governments love tests and PM ScoMo openly wants everyone, especially cynical young people, to download the COVID app.”

West said any reopenings would “most likely focus on local community and not destination events” and that “anything this side of 2020 will battle to get clearance”.

Last week, the Department of Health clarified statements by Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy, who had previously said he “could not…envisage big music festivals in the foreseeable future”. The DoH told NME Australia in a statement “large scale events would require the approval of the jurisdiction where they are held” and they may still require “significant measures to maintain social distancing and to support good hygiene”.

West also pointed out festivals were not always central to live performance in Australia, with outdoor concerts even being illegal in Sydney in the late 1980s. He believes the current crisis may be an opportunity to reset the industry’s event balance.

“Pubs, clubs and theatres have been struggling for years from a glut of events and festivals. They employ a lot of people, cater for locals and desperately need support to stay in business,” West said.

“Maybe it wouldn’t hurt festivals to have a break from the market as well…This can be a great time for supporting Australian and soon New Zealand artists at least until the borders re-open, hopefully longer.”

This view was echoed in Falls Festival’s announcement yesterday (May 6) that its 2020/21 lineup will be all-Australian.

West did not comment directly on any festival’s current plans to go ahead before the end of 2020. Yesterday (May 6), Chugg Entertainment head and industry veteran Michael Chugg labelled Splendour in The Grass’ October date as “very ambitious”.