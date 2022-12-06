Big Hit Music releases statement on BTS member Jin’s military enlistment

Big Hit Music has shared an update regarding BTS’ Jin’s military enlistment.

On December 6, the K-pop agency shared a notice via fan community app Weverse with information and reminders to fans regarding the idol’s enlistment, which will likely take place sometime this month.

“Jin will fulfil his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment,” said Big Hit, stressing that the idol’s upcoming entrance ceremony “is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only”.

Advertisement

“In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site,” it added. “Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.”

Big Hit went on to advise fans not to purchase any “unauthorised tours or product packages” using its artists’ IP. It did not elaborate on any specific tour or package offers that may be circulating among fans, though this appears to be referring to possible fan-managed events and tours surrounding Jin’s enlistment.

“Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorised use of such IP,” it said.

Big Hit Music’s statement comes after it announced in October that all seven members of BTS would enlist in the military beginning with Jin, the group’s eldest, following the release of his solo single ‘The Astronaut’.

In late November, South Korean media outlets reported details regarding the date and location of his entrance ceremony, though the agency said that the information was “difficult to confirm” at the time.

Jin later personally responded to these reports on Weverse, sharing that he did not want the details of his enlistment to be published. “ARMYs (BTS’ fanbase) shouldn’t come to the training centre,” he wrote. “There will be other people apart from me, and it may be dangerous if it were crowded. ARMY, I love you.”