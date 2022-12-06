Big Joanie on representation: “We’ve done everything that a Black punk band can do”

Big Joanie have spoken to NME about their hopes for the future of Black alternative music, and what is next for them. Watch our full video interview above.

The feminist punks, who released their acclaimed second album ‘Back Home’ last month, were talking to NME at the 25th MOBOs where they were nominated for the awards’ inaugural Best Rock And Alternative category alongside the likes of Loathe, Skunk Anansie and Nova Twins, but lost out to Bob Vylan.

When asked how it feels to be nominated, vocalist and guitarist Stephanie Phillips replied: “We’ve been watching the MOBO Awards for years and years, and it’s nice for them to finally have an alternative category so we can actually celebrate everything about Black British culture and everything that we’ve been doing in the country today.”

Drummer and vocalist Chardine Taylor-Stone agreed: “It’s about time — it should have happened a long time ago — but it’s nice to see new artists in there such as Bob Vylan, such as Loathe, but also artists such as Skunk Anansie who have been around for years and years and have really broken down boundaries for bands like us to be here. It’s nice to see our Black alternative cohorts.”

Speaking of their hopes of the MOBOs’ changing representation of Black alternative stars, Phillips said: “We’ve done everything that a Black punk band can do, and we hope that people want to see us more and our community want to see us more.”

Singer and bassist Estella Adeyeri meanwhile, told NME of the band’s plans for the future.

“For us, we’re always looking forward, so we’re doing our first UK headline shows in a while in January,” she said. “We’re also planning to go to the US. We’ve got a show in New York that’s very nearly sold out. Then we’re going to do what we always do; promoting new artists as well that are Black and alternative and make sure that people can see that there is actually a scene out here.”

Big Joanie have UK tour dates kicking off in January 2023. Visit here for tickets and more information.

This year’s MOBO Awards were held in the OVO Wembley Arena and marked the 25th anniversary of the integral award ceremony. Acts including Beenie Man, Eliza Rose, and Tion Wayne performed on the night, while Craig David and Neil Rodgers won the prestigious career achievement awards. David won the Outstanding Contribution Award, and Rodgers won the Lifetime Achievement Award.