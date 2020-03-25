Big Pineapple festival confirms lineup for rescheduled 2020 event

Organisers of the Big Pineapple music festival have today (March 25) announced the lineup for its rescheduled 2020 event.
The festival was originally set to return to Woombye, Queensland on May 30, but was cancelled the event due to new measures in place regarding live performances and large gatherings amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Now happening on November 21, the lineup remains largely the same with Hilltop Hoods and Alison Wonderland headlining, and only The Amity Affliction withdrawing due to scheduling conflicts.
Check out the full lineup below.
Hey Pineys! We've been working on overdrive the past few days to finalise our lineup for the rescheduled date of…
Posted by Big Pineapple Music Festival on Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Replacing The Amity Affliction on the bill will be punk outfit and NME Australia’s Big Read cover stars The Chats.
The Chats were recently forced to cancel their US tour due to coronavirus and travel ban issues. The announcement arrived after the release of the punk rock outfit’s latest single ‘Dine N Dash’ from their brand-new album ‘High Risk Behaviour’.
Also on the freshly announced bill will be Kingswood, NME Awards 2020 nominee G Flip, Dune Rats and Thelma Plum, who is currently recovering from coronavirus.
The Big Pineapple music festival was just one among several festivals and concerts forced to cancel or reschedule in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Big Pineapple Music Festival will now take place on November 21 2020.
The new finalised line-up features:
A Swayze & The Ghosts
Alison Wonderland
Bootleg Rascal
The Chats
CXLOE
Death By Denim
Dune Rats
Example
First Beige
Forrest Run
G Flip
Gold Member
Hilltop Hoods
Jack Botts
The Jawbreakers
The Jensens
JessB
Kingswood
Kwame
Kyle Lionhart
Mady Mooda
Nyxen
Odette
Roland Tings
Thelma Plum
Winston Surfshirt