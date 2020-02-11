Today (February 11), Queensland’s Big Pineapple Music Festival unveiled its packed 2020 lineup, which is dominated by Aussie musicians.

The bill is headed by veteran hip-hop group Hilltop Hoods, fresh off their The Great Expanse National Tour, and Sydney DJ Alison Wonderland, for her only Australian show of the year. They will be joined by Brisbane singer Thelma Plum, metalcore band The Amity Affliction, rock outfit Dune Rats and NME Awards 2020 nominee G Flip.

On the international front, British singer-producer Example and New Zealand rapper JessB will perform at the festival. Locals up-and-comers such as Melbourne producer Roland Tings, rapper Kwame and punk outfit A Swayze & The Ghosts round out the bill. Check out the full Big Pineapple Music Festival lineup below.

Big Pineapple Music Festival is set to return to Woombye, Queensland on May 30, and will run from 11am to 10pm. Tickets for the annual fest, which has been held since 2013, go on sale this Thursday (February 13) at 9am AEST. For more details, visit the official Big Pineapple Music Festival website.

In other festival news, Groovin The Moo released its full lineup yesterday (February 10). The festival, which is held in six regional centres across Australia, will feature appearances from NME Awards 2020 winners such as Mallrat and Tones And I, alongside Sydney rockers Gang of Youths and sibling duo The Veronicas.