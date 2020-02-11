News Music News

Hilltop Hoods and Alison Wonderland lead Big Pineapple Music Festival 2020 lineup

They’ll be joined by G Flip, Thelma Plum, Dune Rats and more

Puah Ziwei
Hilltop Hoods Alison Wonderland Big Pineapple Music Festival lineup 2020
Hilltop Hoods and Alison Wonderland. Credit: Mad Dog Publicity, Gilbert Sanch/EMI Music

Today (February 11), Queensland’s Big Pineapple Music Festival unveiled its packed 2020 lineup, which is dominated by Aussie musicians.

The bill is headed by veteran hip-hop group Hilltop Hoods, fresh off their The Great Expanse National Tour, and Sydney DJ Alison Wonderland, for her only Australian show of the year. They will be joined by Brisbane singer Thelma Plum, metalcore band The Amity Affliction, rock outfit Dune Rats and NME Awards 2020 nominee G Flip.

On the international front, British singer-producer Example and New Zealand rapper JessB will perform at the festival. Locals up-and-comers such as Melbourne producer Roland Tings, rapper Kwame and punk outfit A Swayze & The Ghosts round out the bill. Check out the full Big Pineapple Music Festival lineup below.

View this post on Instagram

For my people in the front, in the nose bleed section 🔥 BPMF2020 lineup is here and it is nice and juicaay for ya! 🍍😋 Get ready to party with… @hilltophoods @alisonwonderland @theamityaffliction @dunerats @example @gflip @kingswoodband @odette @thelmaplum @winstonsurfshirt @thatboykwame @iamcxloe @ogjessb @nyxenmusic @kylelionhart @bootlegrascal @a.swayzeandtheghosts @rolandtings @deathbydenim @jawbreakersdj @goldmembermusic @madymoodamusic @jackbotts @thejensensband @firstbeige @forrest_run_ + FRIDAY NIGHT CAMPGROUNDS PINEAPPLE PARTY with @gofreek @pacesmusic @jawbreakersdj @issa_bonfire @bootlsgrascal @kylelionhart @jackbotts @approachablemembers Sign up to presale via the link in our bio by 8pm AEST tonight to get first dibs on tix! 💥 vid 🎥 by @leemcconnell tune 🎶 by @approachablemembers @queensland #VisitSunshineCoast #ThisIsQueensland

A post shared by Big Pineapple Music Festival (@bigpineapplemf) on

Advertisement

Big Pineapple Music Festival is set to return to Woombye, Queensland on May 30, and will run from 11am to 10pm. Tickets for the annual fest, which has been held since 2013, go on sale this Thursday (February 13) at 9am AEST. For more details, visit the official Big Pineapple Music Festival website.

In other festival news, Groovin The Moo released its full lineup yesterday (February 10). The festival, which is held in six regional centres across Australia, will feature appearances from NME Awards 2020 winners such as Mallrat and Tones And I, alongside Sydney rockers Gang of Youths and sibling duo The Veronicas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.