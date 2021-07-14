Big Scary announce east coast ‘Daisy’ album launch shows

Big Scary will perform live for the first time in nearly four years across four dates in late August and early September.

The shows, announced today (July 15), are to launch the band’s fourth studio album ‘Daisy’. The run of dates includes the previously-announced Nine Lives Festival, where the band will serve as one of the headliners alongside Stella Donnelly and Mildlife.

The band will then perform three headlining gigs, beginning with a show at the Princess Theatre in Brisbane. This will be followed by two Victorian dates, one in Melbourne at the Night Cat and a second at the Theatre Royal in Castlemaine.

The shows mark the first time Big Scary have performed since the release of ‘Daisy’, and indeed since they last toured in support of 2016’s ‘Animal’. In the interim, both members of the group – Tom Iansek and Jo Syme – have busied themselves with other projects.

Iansek released music with projects #1 Dads and No Mono, while also working as a producer and engineer. Syme, meanwhile, began the label imprint Hotel Motel to release music by bands such as Quivers and Cool Sounds.

Big Scary released ‘Daisy’ in April of 2021. In a four-star review of the album, NME praised ‘Daisy’ as “a whimsical synth-funk album.”

“Ultimately, ‘Daisy’ is more than a mere curio in Tom Iansek and Jo Syme’s discography,” it read.

“Big Scary have made restorative music for these times, and pulled off a charming reinvention.”

Tickets for Big Scary’s upcoming shows are available now via the band’s website.

Big Scary’s 2021 ‘Daisy In Bloom’ tour dates are:

AUGUST

28 – Brisbane, Nine Lives Festival

29 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

SEPTEMBER

3 – Melbourne, The Night Cat

4 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal