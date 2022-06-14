Big Scary announce first Australian tour in four years

Big Scary have shared details of a national tour for October 2022, marking their first shows in nearly four years.

The tour, announced today (June 14), will take in six dates across most major capital cities. It will also mark the first time that Big Scary has toured in its original form as a two-piece – vocalist/guitarist/keyboardist Tom Iansek and drummer Jo Syme – since 2013, with all of their touring since then featuring auxiliary musicians onstage.

The band had originally planned to return to playing live last year, touring in support of their fourth studio album ‘Daisy’. The tour was cancelled, however, after Syme revealed that she was pregnant.

Big Scary announced the new tour with a comedic video posted to their social media, which splices together footage of them “pitching” the tour in a boardroom with footage of Steve Carrell in the 2015 film The Big Short. Watch it below:

Big Scary released ‘Daisy’ in April of 2021. In a four-star review, NME described the album as “a whimsical synth-funk album that ushers in their own bohemian Daisy Age”.

“Big Scary have made restorative music for these times and pulled off a charming reinvention,” it read.

Tickets for Big Scary’s tour will go on-sale at 9am local time this Thursday (June 16). All ticketing information is available from the band’s website. A full list of dates is available below.

Big Scary’s Australian tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Thursday 13 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Friday 14 – Hobart, Republic Bar

Saturday 15 – Adelaide, Jive Bar

Wednesday 19 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Friday 21 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Saturday 22 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel