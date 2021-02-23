Big Scary announce new album ‘Daisy’, share lead single ‘Stay’

Big Scary have returned after over four years, announcing their new album, ‘Daisy’, and sharing its first single, ‘Stay’.

Joanna Syme and Tom Iansek will release the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Animal’ on April 30, via the band’s own Pieater label and Inertia.

The new single, ‘Stay’, is a brooding cut that’s full of quiet tension – airy synths and Iansek’s crooning vocals anchored by Syme’s motorik, yet expressive, drum work.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘Stay’ below:

“Important to the understanding and creation of the album, and everything accompanying it, is a DIY ethos where we challenged ourselves to learn more about what Big Scary is, improving our collaboration on recording, writing, artistic concepts, artwork and how to share our world with fans,” Syme and Iansek explained in a statement.

“Important also to the music is its self-assuredness (or at least a desire for it) – an okayness with being exactly who we are. ‘Mistakes’ were left in the music rather than straightened out or erased. We want to present ourselves more as we naturally are, rather than an image of what we’d like to be.”

In the time since Big Scary released their last album, both Syme and Iansek have kept busy. Last year saw Iansek release his third album under his #1 Dads moniker, ‘Golden Repair’.

Advertisement

Syme, meanwhile, launched Hotel Motel Records back in 2017. In recent years, the label has released records by the likes of Cool Sounds and Nat Vazer.

The album art for Big Scary’s ‘Daisy’ is:

The tracklist for Big Scary’s ‘Daisy’ is:

1. ‘Chapter IV:’

2. ‘A Breath’

3. ‘Wake’

4. ‘Love To Love’

5. ‘Stay’

6. ‘Get Out!’

7. ‘Kind Of World’

8. ‘Bursting At The Seams’

9. ‘One In A Million’