Big Scary announce new album, share two singles ‘Real Love’ and ‘Devotion’

Big Scary have announced details of their fifth album, ‘Me and You’, previewing the LP with the release of two singles, ‘Real Love’ and ‘Devotion’.

The twin singles are the first to be lifted from the album, which is set to arrive on September 23 and will mark the duo’s follow-up to 2019’s ‘Daisy’.

On ‘Devotion’, the Melbourne two-piece — comprised of bandmates Jo Syme and Tom Iansek — duet on the song’s chorus while chronicling the arc of a relationship on the verses. Meanwhile, ‘Real Love’ features a classical mix of piano keys interspersed with choral melodies. Listen to both tracks below:

The two singles coincide with the release of a live video performance of ‘Real Love’, which was filmed at Melbourne’s Brunswick Ballroom. Shared in lieu of a traditional music video, the band said in a statement that the live version “somehow felt more romantic and intimate.”

“We filmed…with a 6-piece string section, and roped in some musical buddies for the choir,” the band said. Featured in the video are fellow musicians Maple Glider, Nat Vazer and David M. Western, among others. Watch Big Scary’s live performance of ‘Real Love’ below:

According to press materials, ‘Me and You’ will see the band explore the classical string arrangements like those heard on ‘Real Love’. Speaking of forthcoming projects in a 2021 interview with NME, lansek said that Big Scary has “gotten stronger over time”, and that he “hope[s] to continue to make interesting albums.”

‘Me and You’ will arrive a few weeks before Big Scary’s Australian tour, which kicks off on October 13 at Sydney’s Factory Theatre. Announced in June, the six-date run of shows will mark the first time that Big Scary has toured in its original two-piece form since 2013, with all of their shows since then featuring auxiliary musicians. Remaining tickets to the shows are available now, and can be purchased here.

Big Scary’s ‘Me and You’ tracklist is:

Side A

1. F.A.

2. Firefly

3. Asking Right

4. All To Pieces

5. Lonely Age

Side B

6. In My View

7. Goodbye Earle Street

8. Devotion

9. Real Love

10. You Won’t Always