Big Scary announce their sixth album ‘Wing’

Big Scary have announced their sixth album ‘Wing’ by dropping two new songs, ‘Something To Remember’ and ‘A Ribbon To Hold Us’.

This new LP follows 2021’s ‘Daisy’ and 2022’s ‘Me And You’. The music for all three albums emerged from the same sessions, with Jo Syme and the now UK-based Tom Iansek finishing ‘Wing’ off online. ‘Wing’ will be released February 16 via Pieater, the label that the duo run with their manager Tom Fraser, and can be pre-saved here.

The two tracks out today (January 25) bookend the record. The synth-filled opener ‘Something To Remember’ is “a meditation on growth, pretense and change, and finding what’s most important through this process”, the band wrote on Instagram today. “It’s an invitation to surrender to what you love without overanalysing it.”

Advertisement

The record closes with the slow-burning ‘A Ribbon to Hold Us’, which is “about the dynamic of an imbalanced love”. Listen to both songs and check out the full tracklist below.

The tracklist of Big Scary’s ‘Wing’ is:

1. ‘Something To Remember’

2. ‘What It’s All About’

3. ‘The End Of The Road’

4. ‘Perfect World’

5. ‘Ideal’

6. ‘All You’ve Done To Me’

7. ‘Falling From A Mountain’

8. ‘A Ribbon To Hold Us’

Big Scary last released an album in 2022, ‘Me And You’, which made it to NME’s list of the best Australian albums of that year. In 2023 they marked the tenth anniversary of their second album, the Australian Music Prize-winning ‘Not Art’, with a vinyl reissue.