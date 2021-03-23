Big Scary release spooky new single ‘Get Out!’

Big Scary have released a new single, ‘Get Out’, the second track lifted from their forthcoming LP, ‘Daisy’.

According to a press release, the bouncing synth drama draws on Michael Jackson‘s ‘Billie Jean’, enabling the song to have something of a strut.

“The song is made up of little parts that build on top of each other, and add the magic,” said the band’s drummer, Jo Syme.

“My favourite bits are these two different wonky synth lines that [frontman] Tom [Iansek] does in the pre-choruses that for me, completely made the song exciting.”

Listen to ‘Get Out!’ below:

Released today (March 24), ‘Get Out!’ follows on from the group’s single, ‘Stay’, which was released in February.

Upon its release, ‘Stay’ marked the Melbourne duo’s return after nearly a half-decade gap since the release of 2016’s ‘Animal’.

In a press statement when the lead single dropped, Big Scary explained that the track was “important to the understanding and creation of the album, and everything accompanying it”.

Both ‘Get Out!’ and ‘Stay’ will feature on ‘Daisy’, set for release April 30 via the band’s own Pieater label and Inertia Music.

Since Big Scary released their last album, Iansek released ‘Golden Repair’, his third record under his #1 Dads stage name.