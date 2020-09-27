Big Sean and Tee Grizzley live the lavish life in ‘Trenches’ video

Big Sean has teamed up with fellow Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley for new track ‘Trenches’ – you can watch the video below.

Taken from Grizzley’s latest mixtape ‘The Smartest’, the visual for ‘Trenches’ sees the pair living the luxurious life in a huge house, complete with a luxurious kitchen, a cash-filled bed, butlers and a game room.

Although they’re living the high-life, the track hears Sean and Grizzley recount the decisions and sacrifices they’ve made in order to get to this point.

You can watch the ‘Trenches’ video below:

Grizzley released ‘The Smartest’ in June with additional contributions from Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Lil Keed and the Detroit Youth Choir with Queen Naija.

Tee Grizzley and Big Sean recently linked up on ‘Friday Night Cypher’, taken from Sean’s new album ‘Detroit 2’. The track also featured a dizzying new verse by Eminem.

Earlier this month, Sean scored his third consecutive Billboard Number One album with ‘Detroit 2’.

Released on September 4, the sequel to his acclaimed 2012 mixtape features guest appearances from Anderson .Paak, Post Malone, Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott, Stevie Wonder and more.

Sean’s sixth studio album ended Taylor Swift’s six-week run at the top of the Billboard 200 with her eighth album ‘Folklore’, selling the equivalent of 103,000 units.

Meanwhile, Big Sean has opened up about struggling with his mental health prior to the release of ‘Detroit 2’.

Sean posted a series of tweets in which he said he was “working on me and figuring things out” during the making of the record, and had also experienced suicidal thoughts at that time.

“I don’t feel like this currently, but I had never gone through wanting to kill myself, give up on my life until the past few years,” he said, “and I didn’t realize how important it was to embrace the ups n downs of life and enjoy (in joy) taking active steps to better it. it’s the Journey!”