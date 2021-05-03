Big Sean launches new mental wellbeing video series

Big Sean has launched a new mental wellbeing video series.

The series, which Big Sean will host alongside his mother, Myra Anderson, will air weekly in May and will focus on offering tips for mental wellbeing in areas such as sleep patterns, meditation and diet.

The episodes will air on his Sean Anderson Foundation website and IGTV channel every Saturday in May to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month.

Writing on Instagram, Big Sean said: “Set Your ATTENTION ON INTENTION. My Mom had the idea of us introducing basic things that have tremendously helped us and people in our circle and your mind is where it all starts, a lot of y’all are probably hip already, but some aren’t and for anyone who’s anxiety runs high, feeling stuck, depressed you might just need to adjust your mindset to get properly started.”

He continued: “May is Mental Health Awareness month and this topic is a pillar for Sean Anderson Foundation! All month long keep an eye on our page for tips to help you live a well balanced and healthy life!”

While Myra added: “Sean and I wanted to share some of the no or low-cost techniques that we have used over the years to help us attain and maintain emotional balance.

“In the future, we may do a deeper dive into some of these techniques and other tools that we use.”

Last year, Big Sean opened up about struggling with his mental health prior to the release of his album, ‘Detroit 2’.

Last September Sean posted a series of tweets in which he said he was “working on me and figuring things out” during the making of the record, and had also experienced suicidal thoughts at that time.

He wrote: “I thought doing what I loved would always make me happy and satisfied, so when I got tired of it, I was confused and it drove me insane. Later I realized I was just growing n had to gain a new mentality and foundation on many levels n re-discover my passion! And try new things.”

He continued: “That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to learn how to do, I pray if and when it happens to you, you just hold on to your faith! You may discover more passions if it’s meant to be as well. Not sure if we are only meant to do one thing in life, who knows for sure.”

For help and advice on mental health: