Big Sean drops nine-minute-long freestyle over Drake and Kanye beats

Big Sean recently joined the L.A. Leakers over on Power 106 Los Angeles for the 122nd instalment of their freestyle series. There, the rapper dropped a nearly nine-minute-long freestyle over four different beats, beginning with ‘Dear Summer’ from Memphis Bleek’s ‘534’.

“I was with Kobe last January 1st, trapped inside a year that just can’t get no worse / Present traumatic stress got me damaged and hurt / I been in the gym trying to lift off a curse,” Sean raps on his opening verse, referencing Kobe Bryant.

A couple of minutes later, the beat changed to Drake‘s ‘Love All’, over which Sean spat bars about being “the backbone of [his] family” and referenced Netflix‘s Squid Game, rapping: “I would have got on the plane at the end / because I know family comes first, especially over revenge.”

Elsewhere on the beat, the rapper aired some grievances about not receiving publishing royalties for artists he’s ghostwritten for. “What has the game done to you, Sean? / A lot of songs I wrote for icons that I still ain’t even get publishing on / And some of them up more than me / I don’t know how they sleep at night knowing they wrong.”

The beat soon switched to ‘Hurricane’, a track from Kanye West‘s latest album ‘Donda’ that Sean actually contributed a verse to before it got cut. Appropriately, Sean delivered his unreleased verse:

“God, give me directions like Noah / Fuck all the hopeless romantic shit / But it was cool to see Ye get back with Hova,” he rapped, referencing the ‘Watch the Throne’ collaborators’ reunion on ‘Donda’ cut ‘Jail’.

The freestyle ended with Sean delivering rapid-fire verses over Nardo Wick’s ‘Who Want Smoke??’. Watch the entire segment below:

Big Sean released latest album ‘Detroit 2’ last year. The rapper’s fifth studio album featured a posthumous verse from Nipsey Hussle on lead single ‘Deep Reverence’, with the likes of Eminem, Post Malone, Young Thug and Travis Scott also making guest appearances.

“Although it can be overblown, Sean’s passion is unreserved here, the record peppered with Instagram-worthy captions that urge listeners to take inspiration from their surroundings while keeping friends and family close,” read NME’s review of the album.

“This is why Sean’s name continues to stay on the lips of rap connoisseurs almost a decade after his debut.”