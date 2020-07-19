Big Sean pays emotional tribute to ex-fiancée Naya Rivera

Big Sean has spoken about grieving the loss of his ex-fiancée and former Glee star Naya Rivera, who died earlier this month.

The news of Rivera’s death was confirmed after her body was found on Monday (July 13) in Lake Piru, California, where she went missing on July 8. The actor had been on a boat trip with her four-year-old son, who later told authorities that his mother disappeared under the lake water.

Sean and Rivera, 33, were engaged between 2013 and 2014.

On Friday night (July 17), the rapper posted a tribute to Rivera, best known for her role as Santana Lopez on the hit TV show Glee. “Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul!” he wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence,” he continued. “You are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own.”

He added: “I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your (sic) watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya.”

Yesterday (July 18) it was announced that a vigil has been organised by fans of Rivera, set to take place at Lake Piru.

In a tweet posted by the fan page NayaRiveraArmy, an invitation was sent out for fans to attend the vigil on August 1 to “celebrate her life and see the joy she brought to many of her fans”.

“It’s a little far away mostly to give people that are travelling, time to take off work and be able to be a part of this,” the account wrote.