Big Sean reveals he’s left Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music record label

Big Sean has revealed that he’s left Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music record label in order to secure himself “a bigger cut” of profits.

The rapper announced recently on Twitter that he was exiting Ye’s label after 14 years. A fan asked him, “Damn no more GOOD Music for Big Sean?” to which he replied: “That’s a forever brotherhood, but business wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out that deal.”

He’s one of several G.O.O.D. Music-signed artists to have left the label in the past 10 years. As Billboard notes, Common, John Legend, Kid Cudi, Desiigner, Yasiin Bey, Teyana Taylor have all cut ties.

Advertisement

Ye himself, alongside Pusha T and 070 Shake, are among a handful of artists who remain.

Sean’s explanation came as he released a surprise EP with Hit-Boy called ‘What Do You Expect’ yesterday (October 29).

That’s a forever brotherhood, but business wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out that deal. https://t.co/6WRoUsQt3r — Sean Don (@BigSean) October 29, 2021

In another tweet, he discussed further his decision to release music on his own label, writing: “By the way this the first project where I’m on my own label as well, no more lil dawg shit!!!! I bossed up! #DONLIFE.”

‘What You Expect’ was released with credits to FF To Def Entertainment and Def Jam Recordings, a division of Universal Music Group that also distributes G.O.O.D. Music. According to public filings, FF To Def is an LLC based in Detroit, which is Big Sean’s hometown, suggesting that it’s his own new imprint with Def Jam.

Representatives for Def Jam, UMG and Big Sean did not respond to requests for comment at time of Billboard‘s article publishing.

Advertisement

‘What You Expect’ EP features guest spots from Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller and fellow Detroit rappers 42 Dugg and Babyface Ray.

Big Sean released seven albums under G.O.O.D. Music, with three records – ‘Dark Sky Paradise’ (2015), ‘I Decided’ (2017) and his most recent album ‘Detroit 2’ (2020) – all peaking at Number One on the Billboard 200 chart.

His latest single, ‘What A Life’, which is taken from his new EP, comes with a music video that shows Sean covered in 65,000 bees. Watch it here.