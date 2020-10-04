Big Sean says he’s sitting on three unfinished tracks with John Mayer

Big Sean has revealed that he’s sitting on three unfinished tracks with John Mayer.

Back in 2018, the rapper posted a since-deleted photograph of himself and the ‘Gravity’ hitmaker in the studio together, but no music has since materialised from their time together.

Speaking in a new interview with NME, Sean shared more details about what he and Mayer worked on, explaining that their work included input from revered musician James Fauntleroy.

“Me, John and James Fauntleroy did a 17-hour lock-in session,” he explained. “Those guys are legends, man. We came up with some fire ideas that we’ve still gotta finish.

He added: “I linked up with John one other time after that but we really gotta link back up soon. There’s at least two or three great ideas there.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sean also shared more details about the much anticipated follow-up to his 2016 collaborative album ‘TWENTY88’ which he released with Jhené Aiko.

“We were actually talking about it last night,” he said. “Ideas have definitely been started, but nothing like all the way done.”

He continued: “There’s definitely some ideas we’ve started, with her producer Julian [Quan Viet Le]. We’ve definitely got some stuff with Fisticuffs and some stuff with my producers too. It’s definitely there, we just gotta lock in on it.”

Sean went on to explain that ‘Time In’ – a track that features on his new album ‘Detroit 2’ – was supposed to feature on the follow-up with Aiko, but he “loved it so much” that he had to use it forces new solo album.

Sean also revealed that he’s held onto “a couple of skulls” that Slash left at the house he bought off him.

The Detroit rapper said that he’s redecorated and renovated much of the Guns N’ Roses‘ guitarist’s former Beverley Hills home, but has retained some of Slash’s abandoned items to remind him that the property once belonged to a rock star.

Meanwhile, Big Sean has shared a haunting lyric video for new track ‘Wolves’ featuring Post Malone.