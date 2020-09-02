Big Sean says ‘IDFWU’ wasn’t a jab at ex-fiancée Naya Rivera

Big Sean has opened up about his hit ‘IDFWU’, which many thought was a diss track towards his ex-partner Naya Rivera, following her tragic passing in July.

Speaking of the 2015 track to Vulture, Sean assures that the song was not intended as a hit against Rivera after their public split in 2014.

After being asked if he regrets making the song, Sean said, “That’s a tough question to answer because I’m still processing a lot of that.”

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her. She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her.”

“It wasn’t a diss to her,” he continued.

“I truly made the song and played it for her. She knew about it, and she liked it. We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that. If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song.”

Rivera was sadly pronounced dead in early July, following a five day search for the ‘Glee’ actress after she disappeared at California’s Lake Piru. Her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found alive, sleeping on a boat.

In late July, Sean posted a tribute to Rivera on Instagram, writing “Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence.”

“You are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own.

“I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person,” he went on.

“I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them.”

Big Sean’s new album, ‘Detroit 2’, is set for release this Friday, September 4. The album was announced alongside the release of lead single ‘Deep Reverence’, which features a posthumous verse from Nipsey Hussle.