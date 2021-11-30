Big Skeez has a colourful outlook in new single ‘Up’

Western Sydney vocalist Big Skeez muses on the importance of friendships in hard times in his breezy new single, ‘Up’.

Afro swing, rap, funk and garage tones see the Sudanese artist in an authentic conversation with himself through his lyrics, a technique Big Skeez has used in his previous two releases. “The song is about staying up when you fall from any situation, you get back up and keep it moving,” Big Skeez said in a press statement.

“It’s also about having fun and good vibes with close family and friends.”

The accompanying music video – directed by long-time collaborator Murli (MAY-A, Ninajirachi and Kota Banks) – encompasses a dichotomy of leisure and awareness, Big Skeez rapping “All my people, all my people we up!” as various shots of the artist and his mates hanging out transition through the track.

Check it out below:

“I wanted the video to be about my close family and friends, coming together as one and just keep grinding to the top,” Big Skeez explained of the clip. “Not worry about the past situations and stay ‘Up’!

“So it was so great to see what Murli and the team did to make the whole video come to life.”

Big Skeez’s first song under NLV Records – the label imprint of Australian DJ and producer Nina Las Vegas – was his solo debut, July’s ‘No Trace’.

He followed it up on September 22 with ‘Where Yuh From’, a collaborative track with fellow Sydney artist Gold Fang.

In a press release issued at the time, Gold Fang joked of the collaboration that it was “the first time a Sudanese and a Trinidadian have ever made a song together”.