Big Thief add new stops to their national tour in May

Brooklyn indie rock outfit Big Thief have added two new stops to their upcoming national tour.

Today (February 26), the band unveiled new shows at Perth’s Fero Social and Hobart’s Altar on May 13 and 15, respectively. Tickets for both shows are on sale now, check out below for more details.

Big Thief are also expected to announce Sydney shows in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, all three 18+ Melbourne shows have sold out, with tickets only remaining for the all-ages performance on May 17.

Last year, Big Thief released two critically acclaimed albums: ‘U.F.O.F.’ in May and ‘Two Hands’ in October. The former received a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album at the 2020 awards.

The band’s singer and guitarist Adrianne Lenker previously explained to Stereogum about the connection between the two albums. “‘U.F.O.’ is meant to be more focused on the immeasurable… ‘Two Hands’ is more the micro, zooming into the blood and tissue and guts of being a human,” she said. “I think each of them contains parts of the others.”

Big Thief Australian tour dates 2020:

Perth, Freo Social (May 13) – NEW

Hobart, Altar (15) – NEW

Melbourne, The Corner Hotel (17) – U18

Melbourne, The Corner Hotel (17) – 18+, Sold Out

Melbourne, The Corner Hotel (18) – Sold Out

Melbourne, The Corner Hotel (19) – Sold Out

Brisbane, The Zoo (21)