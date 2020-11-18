Big Thief have cancelled their 2021 Australian tour, which had been due to take place in March.

The American indie rock outfit have cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the reason for their cancellation. They had been scheduled to perform a brief residency in Melbourne as well as one-off dates in Sydney, Brisbane, Hobart and Perth.

Big Thief’s press team announced today (November 18) that the shows would not be rescheduled and that ticketholders would be granted refunds through their booking agency.

“We wish we could be there and hope to see you soon,” Big Thief wrote of the cancellation on social media.

The band have also scrapped their New Zealand and Japan dates, which had also been scheduled for March.

After releasing two albums last year, Big Thief have kept relatively quiet in 2020. The band dropped their only track of 2020, ‘Love In Mine’, in April.

Big Thief frontwoman Adrienne Lenker released two solo albums on October 23, ‘Songs’ and ‘Instrumentals’.

In a four-star review, NME said the albums “speak intimately to our collective present moment”.

“She is trying to find beauty and appreciation in the small moments, marvelling at her surroundings while mourning the current moment,” the review read.

In a recent interview, Lenker told NME about living as an artist in the coronavirus pandemic.

“It takes time to learn about yourself in a new context, and where to put your energy, and how to spend your time,” she said.

“I still feel like I’m just starting to get in there, all these months later.”

Big Thief guitarist, Buck Meek, has also spent 2020 hatching plans to release a solo album. ‘Two Saviors’ hits shelves on January 15 and will be Meek’s second solo record.