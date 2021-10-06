Big Thief share dreamy new single ‘Change’ and North American tour dates

Big Thief have shared a new song called ‘Change’ alongside details of a North American tour for 2022.

Arriving today (October 6) the latest release follows a string of standalone singles from the New York band this year, including ‘Little Things, ‘Sparrow’ and ‘Certainty’. It comes amid reports that a 20-track double album is in the works.

“Change, like the wind, like the water, like skin/ Change, like the sky, like the leaves, like a butterfly“, Adrianne Lenker delicately sings over a stripped-back acoustic instrumental. Later, she ponders: “Would you stare forever at the sun/ Never watch the moon rising?/ Would you walk forever in the light/ To never learn the secrets of the quiet night?”

You can listen to ‘Change’ here:

Advertisement

Big Thief will embark on a North American tour between April and May next year, before taking on festival slots at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound and Berlin’s Tempelhof Sounds in June.

The four piece’s newly announced stint is set to kick off in New York on April 12. Performances will then follow in Montreal, Washington D.C., Chicago, Portland, Los Angeles and other cities.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (October 8) at 10am local time. The full schedule is as follows:

April 2022

12 – ITHACA, NY, State Theatre

16 – BROOKLYN, NY, Kings Theatre

18 – MONTREAL, QUE, L’Olympia

19 – TORONTO, ON, Massey Hall

21 – WASHINGTON, DC, The Anthem

22 – CLEVELAND, OH, Agora Ballroom

23 – ROYAL OAK, MI, Royal Oak Music Theatre

25 – CHICAGO, IL, Riviera Theatre

26 – MILWAUKEE, IL, The Pabst Theater

27 – ST. PAUL, MN, Palace Theatre

29 – DENVER, CO, Ogden Theatre

30 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Metro Music Hall



May 2022

2 – SEATTLE, WA, Paramount Theatre

3 – PORTLAND, OR, Roseland Theater

4 – PORTLAND, OR, Roseland Theater

7 – OAKLAND, CA, Fox Theatre

10 – LOS ANGELES, CA, Wiltern Theatre

11 – LOS ANGELES, CA, Wiltern Theatre

12 – SAN DIEGO, CA, Observatory North Park

Big Thief’s previously-announced UK and European tour will commence in January. They’re due to play three nights at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London between March 2 and March 4.

Advertisement

Adrianne Lenker recently told MOJO that the group had “accumulated so many songs that [they] loved, maybe about 50” for their next studio effort. “Twenty could be whittled down to 12, but not 50,” she explained.

Lenker went on to describe the record as “more uplifting and hopeful” than its predecessors, “which is funny, given the time we’re in.” According to MOJO, it will contain the unreleased songs ‘Spud Moon’ and ‘Red Moon’.