Big Thief will return to Australia this November

Hot off the back of their fifth studio album, ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’, Big Thief have announced they will return to Australian shores for a four-date run of shows this November.

With the Brooklyn outfit’s 2021 tour having been cancelled, Big Thief now look to Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne to celebrate the release of ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’, which dropped back in February.

Officially announcing the sprawling 20-track addition to their discography – after an initial tease – back in November 2021, the indie-folk quartet had already dropped a series of singles from it: ‘Simulation Swarm’, ‘Change’, ‘Certainty’, ‘Little Things’ and ‘Sparrow’. Following the album’s announcement, Big Thief then released an official music video for album cut ‘Red Moon’.

Tour proceedings kick off in Perth on Monday November 21, ending in Brisbane on Wednesday November 30. You can find full tour information below, with tickets going on sale at 9am AEST next Tuesday (March 29).

In a four-star review of ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’, NME said the album “comes filled with openness”.

“Along the way, the band employ some weird methods that ultimately end up making sense; often allowing their varied surroundings to creep into the creative process.”

Big Thief’s Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Monday 21 – Perth, Astor Theatre

Wednesday 23 – Melbourne, The Forum

Sunday 27 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Wednesday 30 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre