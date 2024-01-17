Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker announces solo album ‘Bright Future’, releases new single ‘Sadness As A Gift’

Adrianne Lenker has announced her new solo record ‘Bright Future’ and has shared a new single, ‘Sadness As A Gift’.

The Big Thief vocalist and guitarist will release her sixth solo record, having previously shared the minimalistic lead single ‘Ruined’. Lenker’s album will also feature the original recording of ‘Vampire Empire’, which she first released with Big Thief last year.

Now, the singer has unveiled her new song ‘Sadness As A Gift’, which is heavily inspired by country and folk. Listen to it below:

Lenker has also spoken about her upcoming record, which will be released on March 22 via 4AD. Written with “some of my favourite people” (Nick Hakim, Mat Davidson and Josefin Runsteen), Lenker united the trio at recording studio Double Infinity. “I had no idea what the outcome would be,” she said. “It was magical.

“I think the thing these people have in common, they are some of the best listeners I know musically,” she continued. “They have extreme presence.”

“It felt like everyone’s nervous systems released,” Lenker added. “Once we were IN the song, somehow we just knew. No one stopped a take. We didn’t listen back. I only listened after everybody else left.”

Adrianne Lenker’s ‘Bright Future’ tracklisting is:

1. Real House

2. Sadness As A Gift

3. Fool

4. No Machine

5. Free Treasure

6. Vampire Empire

7. Evol

8. Candleflame

9. Already Lost

10. Cell Phone Says

11. Donut Seam

12. Ruined

Lenker has also announced a series of tour dates in Europe, the UK and the US. Find tickets for the US dates here and any remaining UK/Europe tickets here:

Adrianne Lenker will play:

March 2024

21 – KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, Big Ears Festival

April 2024:

19 – GALWAY, IRELAND, The Black Box* (SOLD OUT)

20 – KILKENNY, IRELAND, St. Canice’s Cathedral* (SOLD OUT)

21 – DUBLIN, IRELAND, Vicar Street* (SOLD OUT)

24 – GLASGOW, UK, Old Fruitmarket+ (SOLD OUT)

25 – MANCHESTER, UK, The Hall at Aviva Studios+ (SOLD OUT)

27 – LONDON, UK, Barbican Centre= (SOLD OUT)

28 – LONDON, UK, Barbican Centre= (SOLD OUT)

29 – BRISTOL, UK, Bristol Beacon+ (SOLD OUT)

May 2024:

2 – PARIS, FRANCE, Le Trianon+

3 – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Cirque Royale+

5 – AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, The Concertgebouw= (SOLD OUT)

6 – BERLIN, GERMANY, Admiralspalast=

7 – HAMBURG, GERMANY, Kampnagel=

10 – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, The Royal Danish Academy of Music= (SOLD

OUT)

11 – STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, Berns=

12 – OSLO, NORWAY, Chateau Neuf=

June 2024:

9 – AUSTIN, TX, USA, The Paramount Theatre%

10 – AUSTIN, TX, USA, The Paramount Theatre%

12 – ALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, KiMO Theatre%

13 – TUCSON, AZ, USA, Rialto Theatre%

15 – LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, The Theatre at Ace Hotel=

16 – LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, The Theatre at Ace Hotel+

17 – OAKLAND, CA, USA, Fox Theatre=

20 – PORTLAND, OR, USA, Revolution Hall=

21 – PORTLAND, OR, USA, Revolution Hall+

22 – SEATTLE, WA, USA, Paramount Theatre+

25 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, The Depot=

26 – DENVER, CO, USA, The Mission Ballroom=

28 – CHICAGO, IL, USA, Chicago Theatre=

29 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, State Theatre=

November 2024:

11 – NORTHAMPTON, MA, USA, Academy of Music Theatre^

12 – BOSTON, MA, USA, Boch Centre Shubert Theatre^

13 – BOSTON, MA, USA, Boch Centre Shubert Theatre^

15 – MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, L’Olympia^

16 – TORONTO, ON, CANADA, Queen Elizabeth Theatre^

19 – BROOKLYN, NY, USA, Kings Theatre^

21 – ATLANTA, GA, USA, The Eastern^

22 – DURHAM, NC, USA, Venue TBC^

23 – WASHINGTON, DC, USA, The Anthem^

25 – PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, Union Transfer^

26 – PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, Union Transfer^

* w/ Ellie O’Neill

+ w/ Nick Hakim

= w/ Twain

% w/ Steve Fisher

^ w/ Suzanne Vallie

Lenker last released music in 2020 with ‘Songs’ and ‘Instrumentals’. In a four-star review, NME said: “What Lenker’s most recent work reveals is that, like the rest of us, she is trying to find beauty and appreciation in the small moments, marvelling at her surroundings while mourning the current moment.”