Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker releases Palestine benefit EP: ‘i won​’t let go of your hand’

Big Thief vocalist Adrianne Lenker has released a Palestine benefit EP called ‘i won​’t let go of your hand’.

The six-track project is available to purchase on Bandcamp for $10 (£7.82), with 100 per cent of proceeds going towards the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund.

“This is a new collection of songs i cherish, which were recorded in the moments they were written,” the singer-songwriter wrote on the listing.

Advertisement

Announcing the EP, Lenker posted on her Instagram calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“Everything I think to say feels like it is less than a micro-fraction of the power that is needed to convey the message,” she wrote. “I can’t express how sad and angry I am about this ongoing violence towards Palestinians. The killing must stop. The need for a ceasefire is beyond urgent. Permanent Ceasefire Now!”

The tracklisting for ‘i won​’​t let go of your hand’ is:

1. ‘the music’

2. ‘feel it all’

3. ‘fangs lungs ankles’

4. ‘i won’t let go of your hand’

5. ‘relief’

6. ‘someone to’

Back in 2022, Big Thief announced two gigs in Israel and explained their reasoning with a statement, before later cancelling them.

“We are excited to announce two shows in Max’s hometown, Tel Aviv, Israel on July 6th and 7th,” they wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

“It is important for us to share our homes, families and friends with each other in order to gain a deeper understanding of one another and the people and places that have made us who we are. It is important for us to go where we have family to share space and play for them. It is foundational. It is in that spirit that we made our decision to play in Israel.”

They added: “We understand the inherently political nature of playing there as well as the implications. Our intention is not to diminish the values of those who support the boycott or to turn a blind eye to those suffering. We are striving to be in the spirit of learning.”

We will be canceling our 2 shows in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/ocSFtgnYz4 — Big Thief (@bigthiefmusic) June 9, 2022

They concluded that the show’s profits would be donated to NGOs that provide medical and humanitarian aid to Palestinian children, including “joint efforts between Palestinians and Israelis working together for a better future”.

However, they cancelled the shows less than a week after they were first announced, writing: “To be clear, we oppose the illegal occupation and the systematic oppression of the Palestinian people. We believe in total freedom and self-determination for all Palestinians”.

Back in January, Lenker announced her solo album ‘Bright Future’ – out March 22 via 4AD – with the new single ‘Sadness As A Gift’.