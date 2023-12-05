Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker shares new single ‘Ruined’ and announces 2024 UK and European tour

Big Thief‘s Adrianne Lenker has debuted a new single ‘Ruined’ and announced a 2024 UK and Europe tour.

The track is set to become the lead single from Lenker’s forthcoming sixth solo album, which will land next year. No further details about the album have been revealed as of yet.

‘Ruined’ sees Lenker move to the piano for the first time as she laments a conflicting romantic situation – “Can’t get enough of you/ You come around I’m ruined,” she sings.

“This song has been a quiet beacon for me. It may contain the essence of the gift of romantic love but it’s mostly about something much bigger,” Lenker added in a press release.

The music video was directed by Lenker’s brother Noah and shows her in a variety of autumnal landscapes, basking in the sun, dancing along paths and soaking in riverbeds.

Check out ‘Ruined’ below:

Lenker has also announced a run of shows across the UK and Europe for next year, beginning in Galway, Ireland on April 19.

Following shows in Kilkenny and Dublin, Lenker will then move on for a string of gigs in the UK, including at London’s Barbican on April 27. The dates in the rest of the Europe will commence on May 2 in Paris and includes stops in Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin and more before the tour wraps up on May 12 in Oslo.

You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

APRIL 2024

19 – Galway, The Black Box

20 – Kilkenny, St Canice’s Cathedral

21 – Dublin, Vicar Street

24 – Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket

25 – Manchester, The Hall at Aviva Studios

27 – London, Barbican

29 – Bristol, Beacon

MAY

2 – Paris, Le Trianon

3 – Brussels, Cirque Royal

5 – Amsterdam, Concertgebouw

6 – Berlin, Admiralspalast

7 – Hamburg, Kampnagel

10 – Copenhagen, Rdam

11 – Stockholm, Berns

12 – Oslo, Chateau Neuf

Lenker is also hosting various online songwriting workshops through School of Song every Sunday throughout January 2024, one of which will be taking place at 7pm UK time. The cost of the workshop is $160 total, and a 20% discount is available for those who sign up with a friend. The deadline to sign up is January 7.

Lenker will also be playing in Europe with Big Thief next year, including dates at Øya Festival and supporting PJ Harvey in Gunnersbury Park in next summer.