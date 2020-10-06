Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek has announced a new solo album, ‘Two Saviors’.

Meek also dropped the first single, ‘Second Sight’, from the forthcoming record. His band includes guitarist Adam Brisbin, bass, pedal steel and fiddle player Mat Davidson, drummer Austin Vaughn and Meek’s brother Dylan on piano and organ.

The album is due out next year on January 15 via Keeled Scales. It was recorded by producer and audio engineer Andrew Sarlo, who also produced the first four Big Thief records.

‘Two Saviors’ is Meek’s second solo album, following his eponymous debut record in 2018.

It was recorded in New Orleans, with all parts tracked strictly within seven days. The recording process was unique – each band member was not allowed to hear back any takes until the final day. Sarlo used a similar blindfolded procedure when remotely producing Meek’s earlier standalone single, ‘Roll Back Your Clocks’, in July.

“The value in our world is built by the labour of love – a currency that accrues no debt, enriching both the giver and receiver,” Meek said in a statement.

“This wealth provides the vitality needed to lift a hammer, to raise a roof, and to lay upon the eaves in silent awe of nature and civilization and the culmination of universal effort. Magic (the left hand of love?) arises from attention, and is accessible to all without prejudice. A creation from nothing, from some uncaused cause, some eternal unmoved mover.”

Meek also said the songs on ‘Two Saviors’ were written “within the constant flux of pain, healing and discovery”.

“Writing these songs was a process of creating talismans – little prayers and visions from within the constant flux of pain, healing, and discovery – that I could return to for perspective, and share with those in need,” he said.

Last week, Big Thief vocalist Adrianne Lenker similarly shared a new solo track titled ‘Dragon Eyes’, lifted from her two upcoming new solo albums, ‘Songs’ and ‘Instrumentals’. The albums were written and recorded in April after Big Thief’s tour commitments were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.