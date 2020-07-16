Big Thief’s Buck Meek shares new single ‘Roll Back Your Clocks’

Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek has shared a new single entitled ‘Roll Back Your Clocks’.

The track was produced by Andrew Sarlo, known for his work with Bon Iver, Nick Hakim and Big Thief. Listen to it below:

‘Roll Back Your Clocks’ is the first new music from Meek this year, following 2019 single ‘Halo Light’ and his 2018 eponymous full-length debut. It is currently unclear whether the single is part of a larger body of work to be released.

Per a press release, Meek first recorded his part at home on acoustic guitar, and sent the stem to each of his four band members. Adam Brisbin (guitar), Mat Davidson (pedal steel and fiddle), Austin Vaughn (drums) and Ken Woodward (bass) then overdubbed their own parts without hearing any of the other members’ contributions and without any particular musical direction or insight.

The stems were all sent to Andrew Sarlo, who proceeded to combine the various parts into a fully-fledged song.

According to Meek, the resulting song is “a reminder to trust our telepathic instincts, and to value the connection with our loved ones as something that we always have access to, even in solitude, regardless of proximity”.

“It felt healing to create, and we hope that it will help bring some sense of peace to you,” Meek said.

In an Instagram post, Meek revealed that he had written “a handful of songs” during the COVID-19 lockdown, and asked Sarlo to produce a recording of one, which eventuated in “Roll Back Your Clocks”, as it “felt most appropriate”.

“This era has presented every human on earth with the challenge to relinquish all expectations and bend with the fragility of life and society,” Meek wrote.

“All we are left with is ourselves, and our own capacity to find peace within. This was an attempt to embrace the quarantine – to try to make something beautiful and honest and new without denying the limitations, but to move within them.”