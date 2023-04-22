Big Wett announces debut EP ‘PU$$Y’ and shares new single ‘BAGS’

Melbourne pop artist Big Wett has announced her debut EP ‘PU$$Y’. The six-track project will arrive on September 22 through PIAS.

To coincide with the announcement, Big Wett has shared new single ‘BAGS’, which – as with previous singles ‘EAT MY ASS’ and ‘NUMBER 1 PUSSY’ – was co-written and co-produced by Lewis Stephenson – aka Confidence Man‘s Reggie Goodchild.

“No, I can’t wait to get inside of ya pants / Don’t you love some old fashion romance?” Big Wett sings over marimbas and big electronic percussion on the track. “All I need is a rose and some rims for my whip / Ugh, my body hot bitches ain’t got shit.”

Advertisement

‘BAGS’ arrived alongside a video that was also directed by Stephenson, and features performers Miss Vegan, ANDY, Ralph and Pooja. Check that out below:

Per a press release, Big Wett’s upcoming EP is described as “an unabashed exploration of the joys of sex through pounding electronic tunes”, with “beats inspired by 90s rave, techno and contemporary sounds” combined with “filthy, cheeky lyrics designed to empower and arouse”.

Next month, Big Wett will perform shows in Sydney and Melbourne in support of ‘NUMBER 1 PUSSY’, including a show at Mary’s Underground in Sydney on April 22 and the Night Cat in Melbourne on April 28. Find tickets for those shows here. She will also perform as part of this year’s Splendour in the Grass line-up in July.