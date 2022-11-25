BIG WETT, Snowy Band and more added to 2022 Meredith lineup

Victoria’s Meredith Music Festival has gained five new acts just weeks out from the start of its 2022 iteration.
The festival’s playing schedule arrived yesterday (November 24), with a notable bunch of extra artists appearing on the timetable. These include Melbourne electro-pop artist BIG WETT, the Liam Halliwell-fronted Snowy Band, Sarah Hardiman’s solo project LOU, and rock outfits Smooch and Michael Beach.
They join the slew of artists previously announced for the event’s December 9-11 instalment, including Caribou, Yothu Yindi, Tkay Maidza, Courtney Barnett, Tasman Keith and Sharon Van Etten, among others. Check out the full list of set times below.
Playing Times for Meredith 30:
— Aunty Meredith (@auntymeredith) November 23, 2022
Taking place at the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, the 2022 instalment will be the first time the event has gone ahead since 2019. The festival had intended on celebrating its 30th year in 2020, but had to cancel both that and the 2021 iteration due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
At the time, organisers thanked patrons for their ongoing support, writing: “I want to acknowledge all who worked hard and dreamed even harder to will this year’s festival into being. And everyone who sent letters checking in on us, with ideas, hopes and wishes – I feel your energy. Thank you.”
Ballot, general sale and ‘Aunty’s Last Chance’ application-based tickets are all sold out.
The full line-up for Meredith Music Festival 2022 is:
Caribou
Yothu Yindi
Courtney Barnett
The Comet Is Coming
Dry Cleaning
Tkay Maidza
Sharon Van Etten
Nu Genea
DJ Quik
Erika de Casier
Babe Rainbow
Derrick Carter
Private Function
SHOUSE
CLAMM
Minami Deutsch
Tasman Keith
Surprise Chef
Our Carlson
Darcy Justice
POOKIE
Rot TV
OK EG
Allara
Rubi Du
Daphni
BIG WETT
Snowy Band
Michael Beach
LOU
Smooch
